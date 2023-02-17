Left Menu

After meeting UK's Sunak, Northern Ireland's DUP say progress made on deal

Updated: 17-02-2023 18:34 IST
The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said on Friday that progress had been made on deal to resolve post-Brexit trade issues but further work was still required, following a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"I think it is safe to say that progress has been made across a range of areas, while there are still some areas where further work is required," DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson told reporters after talks with Sunak. "I do not believe that anyone should be led by a calendar. What is ... most important here is getting it right. That must be the ultimate goal," he added. "I think there are still some areas where final agreement with the EU is still outstanding."

Sunak has been holding meetings with Northern Ireland's main political parties in Belfast, fuelling expectations a new deal could be finalised within days

.

