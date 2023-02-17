Victory of democracy: CM Arvind Kejriwal on SC order on Delhi mayoral poll

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday termed the Supreme Court's order on mayoral poll a ''victory of democracy'' and claimed that it has proved how the Lt Governor and the BJP were passing ''illegal and unconstitutional orders''.

The Supreme Court on Friday said the nominated members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cannot vote in the mayoral election.

The top court's order came on a plea moved by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate, Shelly Oberoi, seeking an early conduct of the election.

''SC order a victory of democracy. Many thanks to SC. Delhi will now get a mayor after two-and-a-half months. It has been proved how the LG and the BJP together were passing illegal and unconstitutional orders in Delhi,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The AAP had emerged as a clear winner in the December 4 polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The BJP won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal House.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls.

However, it's been over two months since the municipal elections were held and Delhi is yet to get a mayor.

On February 6, the Municipal House in Delhi had failed to elect a mayor for the third time in a row in a month, following ruckus over the decision to allow aldermen to vote in the mayoral poll, even as the AAP had alleged a ''planned conspiracy'' by the BJP to stall the process, saying it would move the SC to seek a ''court-monitored'' election.

The petitioner had moved the apex court on February 7.

The apex court had, on February 8, sought the responses of the lieutenant governor's (LG) office, MCD's pro-tem presiding officer Satya Sharma and others on Oberoi's plea.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala during a hearing on Friday directed that the election of the Delhi mayor shall be conducted at the first MCD meet and once elected, the mayor shall preside over the deputy mayor's election.

''We have heard the counsel for the parties. We are unable to accept the submission on behalf of the municipal corporation. The Constitution has imposed a restriction in terms of which nominated members do not have the right to vote. The prohibition on nominated members in the exercise of the right to vote applies on the first meeting.

''The notice for the election of mayor and the first meeting of the MCD shall be issued within 24 hours and the notice shall fix the date at which the elections of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members shall be held,'' the bench said.

The Supreme Court on February 13 had observed that nominated members of the MCD cannot vote in a mayoral election even as the poll scheduled for February 16 after it was stalled thrice due to the AAP-BJP fight was postponed again.

The court then had also said the constitutional provision is ''very clear'' on the voting rights of nominated members.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the office of Delhi LG, had said that the February 16 poll would be postponed to a date after February 17.

The Municipal House has witnessed unprecedented developments since January 6 when it had convened for the first time after the high-stakes civic polls and adjourned following acrimonious exchanges between members of the BJP and the AAP.

The second municipal House held on January 24, was briefly adjourned after the oath-taking ceremony, and was later adjourned till next date by the presiding officer.

After the third session too was adjourned by the pro-tem presiding officer and BJP councillor Sharma, the issue had snowballed into a face-off between the AAP and the BJP, with both sides indulging in a blame game.

The AAP had alleged that the mayoral election could not be held as the BJP is ''strangulating democracy and the Constitution of India'', while the saffron party accused the Aam Aadmi Party of coming out with excuses to stall the mayoral poll.

