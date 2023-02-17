Left Menu

Send your tanks now, Scholz tells allies

It is still waiting on some European partners to follow up with their own pledges, despite being originally the country accused of being a laggard over concerns of potentially escalating the conflict. Germany is Ukraine's biggest military supporter in continental Europe, Scholz said at the annual gathering in Munich of top politicians, diplomats, military officers and defence industry chiefs.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 18:50 IST
Send your tanks now, Scholz tells allies

Allies who can deliver battle tanks to Ukraine should now do so, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, adding that Germany would facilitate this decision by providing logistics and stock replenishment and by training Ukrainian soldiers. "For me, that is an example of the kind of leadership people can expect from Germany," Scholz said at the Munich Security Conference according to a transcript of his speech.

Amid mounting international pressure last month, the German government announced the planned delivery of modern Leopard 2 tanks from army stocks to help Ukraine fend off invading Russian troops. It is still waiting on some European partners to follow up with their own pledges, despite being originally the country accused of being a laggard over concerns of potentially escalating the conflict.

Germany is Ukraine's biggest military supporter in continental Europe, Scholz said at the annual gathering in Munich of top politicians, diplomats, military officers and defence industry chiefs. The country will continue to maintain a balance between support for Kyiv and avoiding escalation, he said. (Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023