Victory of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology: Shinde on EC decision to recognise his faction as real Shiv Sena
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Friday described the Election Commissions decision to recognise his faction as the real Shiv Sena as victory of Balasaheb Thackerays ideology.I thank Election Commission. Ours is the true Shiv Sena, he said.We set up the government in Maharashtra with BJP las year keeping in mind thoughts of Balasaheb, Shinde said.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 19:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Friday described the Election Commission's decision to recognise his faction as the real Shiv Sena as victory of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology.
"I thank Election Commission. Majority counts in democracy," Shinde said, reacting to the poll panel's decision, seen as a major blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.
"This is the victory of Balasaheb's legacy. Ours is the true Shiv Sena," he said.
"We set up the government in Maharashtra (with BJP) las year keeping in mind thoughts of Balasaheb," Shinde said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
