Left Menu

Delhi BJP welcomes SC order on mayoral poll

The Delhi BJP on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order on mayoral poll, saying it always wanted a mayor to be elected as soon as possible.The saffron party blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for the delay and alleged that they moved the SC with an intention to postpone the poll.The Supreme Court on Friday said the nominated members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD cannot vote in the mayoral election.The top courts order came on a plea moved by the ruling AAP mayoral candidate, Shelly Oberoi, seeking an early conduct of the election.We welcome the Supreme Courts decision.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 19:26 IST
Delhi BJP welcomes SC order on mayoral poll
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi BJP on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order on mayoral poll, saying it always wanted a mayor to be elected as soon as possible.

The saffron party blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for the delay and alleged that they moved the SC with an intention to postpone the poll.

The Supreme Court on Friday said the nominated members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cannot vote in the mayoral election.

The top court's order came on a plea moved by the ruling AAP mayoral candidate, Shelly Oberoi, seeking an early conduct of the election.

''We welcome the Supreme Court's decision. We have always wanted the elections to be held as soon as possible. It is the AAP which did not let elections take place in the last three sittings of the MCD House,'' Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana said.

The AAP had emerged as a clear winner in the December 4 polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The BJP won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member Municipal House.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls.

However, it's been over two months since the municipal elections were held and Delhi is yet to get a mayor.

On February 6, the Municipal House in Delhi had failed to elect a mayor for the third time in a row in a month, following ruckus over the decision to allow aldermen to vote in the mayoral poll, even as the AAP had alleged a ''planned conspiracy'' by the BJP to stall the process, saying it would move the SC to seek a ''court-monitored'' election.

The petitioner had moved the apex court on February 7.

The apex court had on February 8 sought the responses of the lieutenant governor's (LG) office, MCD's pro-tem presiding officer Satya Sharma and others on Oberoi's plea.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala during a hearing on Friday directed that the election of the Delhi mayor shall be conducted at the first MCD meet and once elected, the mayor shall preside over the deputy mayor's election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023