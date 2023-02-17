Left Menu

Spanish court authorises extradition of Briton who allegedly hacked Biden, Obama

The July 2020 Twitter attack hijacked a variety of verified accounts, including those of then-Democratic presidential candidate Biden and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The accounts of former President Barack Obama, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Benjamin Netanyahu, Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg and Kayne West were also hit.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 19:39 IST
Spanish court authorises extradition of Briton who allegedly hacked Biden, Obama
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's High Court on Friday agreed to a U.S. extradition request for a British citizen wanted by the United States over a Twitter hack in 2020 that compromised the accounts of several U.S. politicians including Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

Joseph James O'Connor was arrested in July 2021 in the southern city of Estepona. The Spanish government still has to confirm the extradition. It usually complies with such High Court decisions though O'Connor could still appeal. The High Court said the United States was in a better position to prosecute because that is where the evidence obtained in the investigation is located, as is any damage caused.

O'Connor had objected to his proposed extradition in a previous hearing in Madrid. The July 2020 Twitter attack hijacked a variety of verified accounts, including those of then-Democratic presidential candidate Biden and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The accounts of former President Barack Obama, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Benjamin Netanyahu, Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, and Kayne West were also hit. The alleged hacker used the accounts to solicit digital currency, prompting Twitter to prevent some verified accounts from publishing messages for several hours until security could be restored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023