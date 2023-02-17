Left Menu

Pak parliament session adjourned; fails to pass crucial tax bill

And then our finance minister dropped another bomb on February 15, he said.Similarly, Qadir Khan Mandokhail of the Pakistan Peoples Party PPP suggested the government decrease the burden on the poor and instead hike taxes on luxury cars and houses.MQM-P and PPP are both allies of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N.The government had already implemented a bulk of new taxes worth Rs 115 billion from February 14 through special orders.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-02-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 19:42 IST
Pak parliament session adjourned; fails to pass crucial tax bill
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A crucial session of Pakistan's parliament was adjourned on Friday without a vote on a key tax bill amidst criticism from the government's allies against its move to impose new taxes to get a much-needed bailout from the IMF for the cash-strapped country.

The parliament failed to pass the tax-loaded Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023, introduced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar separately on Wednesday, to extract Rs 170 billion from the people through new taxes and increase in electricity and gas prices, for fulfilling the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release USD 1.1 billion of the USD 7 billion bailout deal agreed to in 2019.

The National Assembly, the lower house having control over all money bills, was adjourned till Monday evening after the government was criticised by its allies for burdening the masses with new taxes.

Lawmaker Salahuddin of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) accused the government of not being serious about tackling the problems faced by the country.

“The rupee has depreciated; petrol, electricity and gas were already expensive. These bombs had already been dropped on the public. And then our finance minister dropped another bomb on February 15,” he said.

Similarly, Qadir Khan Mandokhail of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) suggested the government decrease the burden on the poor and instead hike taxes on luxury cars and houses.

MQM-P and PPP are both allies of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The government had already implemented a bulk of new taxes worth Rs 115 billion from February 14 through special orders. The remaining Rs 55 billion of the Rs 170 billion would be raised through the finance bill.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) enhanced a federal excise duty on locally manufactured cigarettes, which would generate up to Rs 60 billion in taxes on tobacco products, and the Finance Division issued a notification increasing the general sales tax by one per cent to 18 per cent to raise another Rs 55 billion.

The remaining amount of Rs 55 billion to fulfil the Rs 170 billion IMF demand would be collected through an increase in excise duty on airline tickets and sugary drinks and an increase in withholding tax rates through the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023.

Pakistan held ten days of marathon talks with IMF officials in Islamabad from January 31 to February 9 but failed to reach a deal, as the fund demanded prior actions by the debt-struck country before signing any agreement to release USD 1.1 billion of the USD 7 billion deal agreed to in 2019.

The two sides are now holding talks in virtual settings to finalise a deal to provide the much-needed funds to shore up the foreign exchange, which is just over USD 3 billion.

Pakistan is struggling with instability stemming from an economic crisis, last summer's devastating floods, and a recent surge in terror attacks across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023