West "absolutely" needs to intensify military support for Ukraine - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged allies to intensify their military support for Ukraine to help the country carry out a needed counter-offensive against Russia.

"We absolutely need to intensify our support and our effort to the resistance of the Ukrainian people and its army and help them to launch a counter-offensive which alone can allow credible negotiations, determined by Ukraine, its authorities and its people", Macron said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

Macron added now was not the time for a dialogue with Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)