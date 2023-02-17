Left Menu

Russia summons Italian ambassador after performances cancelled

17-02-2023
Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned the Italian ambassador on Friday after Moscow said a number of performances by Russian artists in Italy had been cancelled.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, relations between Moscow and Rome have soured, as Italy has aligned itself with European Union sanctions on Russia over the war and pledged to keep supporting Kyiv with arms. In a statement, Moscow's foreign ministry accused the Italian authorities of discriminating against Russian artists, without providing further detail.

"Decisions by the Italian authorities unfortunately indicate a tendency to discriminate against Russian artists and restrict cultural and humanitarian exchanges," it said. "Ambassador (Giorgio Starace) was told that Russia remains open to dialogue on the topic of culture and does not intend to impose restrictions on cultural figures from Italy, provided Italy observes the principles of equality and reciprocity ..."

In December, an Italian theatre called off a performance by prominent Russian dancer Sergei Polunin amid an online backlash over his tattoos of President Vladimir Putin. The prestigious La Scala opera house also faced protests from the Ukrainian community after staging a performance of Russian composer Mussorgsky's opera "Boris Godunov".

While Italy's new administration led by Giorgia Meloni has been a staunch supporter of Kyiv, Ukraine this week accused her coalition partner and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi of spreading what it called Russian propaganda.

