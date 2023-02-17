Left Menu

Owaisi attacks BJP over "murder" of two men in Haryana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-02-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 20:24 IST
Owaisi attacks BJP over "murder" of two men in Haryana
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday claimed that one of the members of the gang that allegedly abducted and killed two men from Rajasthan, is patronised by the BJP. Owaisi also alleged that the men were beaten up and burnt alive after being kidnapped from Rajasthan and taken to Haryana.

Speaking to reporters here, the AIMIM chief said, one of the accused is a ''blue eyed boy of the BJP government in Haryana.'' Condemning the murder of Nasir and Junaid in the ''strongest words,'' he sought to know whether BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would speak on the incident.

The Hyderabad MP further said the deaths remind him of the ghastly killing of Australian missionary Graham Staines in Odisha two decades ago.

He accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of failing to act swiftly in the matter. He dubbed the incident as 'organised targetted violence' against Muslims in the country (vis-a-vis cow protection). Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani on Thursday morning. The families of the deceased alleged in their police complaint that the people who abducted the two men were from the Bajrang Dal.

