Left Menu

BJP moves privilege motion against West Bengal FM

She should apologise for it, Paul later told reporters.Bhattacharya later said that Goswami insulted her.He insulted me by calling me half minister.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 20:27 IST
BJP moves privilege motion against West Bengal FM
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJP moved a privilege motion in the West Bengal assembly on Friday against Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, alleging that she made unparliamentary remarks against its MLA Mihir Goswami.

Goswami called Bhattacharya ''half minister'', taking swipe at her designation -- Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge).

Replying to it, the minister criticised Goswami, making certain comments.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul opposed Bhattacharya's remarks and moved a privilege motion against her.

''We have moved a privilege motion against her. We were shocked by the kind of remarks the minister made. She should apologise for it,'' Paul later told reporters.

Bhattacharya later said that Goswami insulted her.

''He insulted me by calling me half minister. Is this a way to address a minister and that, too, a woman? Such comments only reflect their mindsets,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023