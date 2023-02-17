BJP moves privilege motion against West Bengal FM

The opposition BJP moved a privilege motion in the West Bengal assembly on Friday against Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, alleging that she made unparliamentary remarks against its MLA Mihir Goswami.

Goswami called Bhattacharya ''half minister'', taking swipe at her designation -- Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge).

Replying to it, the minister criticised Goswami, making certain comments.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul opposed Bhattacharya's remarks and moved a privilege motion against her.

''We have moved a privilege motion against her. We were shocked by the kind of remarks the minister made. She should apologise for it,'' Paul later told reporters.

Bhattacharya later said that Goswami insulted her.

''He insulted me by calling me half minister. Is this a way to address a minister and that, too, a woman? Such comments only reflect their mindsets,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)