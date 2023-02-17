Meghalaya CM not letting people avail central schemes: Amit Shah

Ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lashed out at the ruling National People's Party (NPP) and said the Conrad Sangma government has stopped the benefits of central schemes to the people of the state. Addressing a public meeting in Dalu, Shah said, "Assam availing all facilities of the central government. But these facilities are not only for Assam but for Meghalaya also. The Meghalaya Chief Minister not letting people here avail of the facilities."

He said it is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that can lead Meghalaya on the path of development. "If you want to develop the state and avail all facilities, change the government here. Vote for BJP and make its candidate win. All facilities from the central government will reach everyone," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister further alleged the NPP government of corruption in jobs. "People in Assam, Tripura and Manipur getting government jobs on merit. But in Meghalaya, there is no government job without corruption. We spent Rs 5,000 crore for the construction of the National Highway in Northeast, but no proper highway was made here," he added.

Earlier on Friday addressing a rally in Rangsakona, Shah took a jibe at the Congress and NPP and said that former chief ministers of Meghalaya never focused on the welfare of the people, instead working for their families and 'personal development'. Polls will be held in Meghalaya on February 27 while the counting is scheduled on March 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)