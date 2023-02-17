Left Menu

Time for more Ukraine support, not Russia dialogue, Macron says,

"The time is not for dialogue with Russia," he said in a speech to the Munich Security Conference, adding that Russia's almost one-year-old invasion of its neighbour "had to fail." He sought to make it clear that, for now, he would be doubling down on French support for Kyiv.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2023 00:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 21:12 IST
Time for more Ukraine support, not Russia dialogue, Macron says,
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron appeared on Friday to toughen his stance towards Moscow, urging allies to step up military support for Ukraine to help it push back Russia's invasion since now was not the time for dialogue with Moscow.

Macron has drawn criticism among some NATO allies for delivering mixed messages regarding his policy on the war between Ukraine and Russia, with some considering Paris a weak link in the Western alliance.

On Friday, he sought to straighten the course. "The time is not for dialogue with Russia," he said in a speech to the Munich Security Conference, adding that Russia's almost one-year-old invasion of its neighbour "had to fail."

He sought to make it clear that, for now, he would be doubling down on French support for Kyiv. "We absolutely need to intensify our support and our effort to the resistance of the Ukrainian people and its army and help them to launch a counter-offensive which alone can allow credible negotiations, determined by Ukraine, its authorities, and its people," he said.

"We are ready today to intensify (our efforts) and we are ready for an extended conflict .. It is the only way to bring Russia back to the table and build a lasting peace." If Europe is to be in it for the long haul, Macron said, the bloc needs to invest in rearmament, and shift supply chains back to the continent and away from non-EU partners.

He called for the EU to come up with a joint defence investment programme by the summer so that it could look after its own interests. "If Europe wants to defend Europe it must arm itself, take advantage of NATO interoperability, but also accelerate its capacity to produce on European soil," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023