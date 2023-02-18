Left Menu

Governor-designate Shiv Pratap Shukla reaches Shimla, to take oath Saturday

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-02-2023 03:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 03:25 IST
Governor-designate Shiv Pratap Shukla reaches Shimla, to take oath Saturday
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor-designate Shiv Pratap Shukla was given a rousing reception on his arrival here Friday evening.

He will take oath as the 29th governor of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday at 2 pm at the Raj Bhavan, a spokesperson of the state government said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Singh Pathania, former chief minister and Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, cabinet ministers, MP and Incharge state Congress Rajeev Shukla, BJP state president Suresh Kashyap and other senior civil and police officers of the state government and prominent persons welcomed Shukla at the Raj Bhavan.

The chief minister honoured him and his wife Janki Shukla with a Himachali cap and a shawl.

Shukla is a former minister of state for finance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023