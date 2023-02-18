Left Menu

Brazil's vaccine-skeptic Bolsonaro got the shot, document indicates

"The record exists, that's as much as we know," comptroller general's office head Vinicius Carvalho said during an interview with CNN Brazil. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Bolsonaro made repeated public statements minimizing the importance of vaccines and said he had not and would not get vaccinated himself.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2023 07:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 07:35 IST
Brazil's vaccine-skeptic Bolsonaro got the shot, document indicates

A health ministry record indicates that former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a vocal skeptic of COVID-19 vaccines who vowed to never get the jab, may have received one in 2021, the country's comptroller general's office said on Friday. The office said it was examining a vaccine card provided by the health ministry recording the far-right former president's vaccination, though in a statement it cautioned that the card could have been altered.

It said it had sought information about Bolsonaro's vaccination record from the health ministry following last month's inauguration of new leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. "The record exists, that's as much as we know," comptroller general's office head Vinicius Carvalho said during an interview with CNN Brazil.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Bolsonaro made repeated public statements minimizing the importance of vaccines and said he had not and would not get vaccinated himself. He was sick with COVID-19 in 2020. Bolsonaro was quoted last week by the Wall Street Journal as saying he plans to return to Brazil in March after having spent more than a month in the United States to lead the political opposition to Lula and defend himself against accusations that he instigated violent election-denial protests.

Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before Lula was sworn in on Jan. 1 and later applied for a six-month tourist visa to continue his stay in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine; Pfizer, Valneva to stop testing Lyme disease vaccine in some U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid...

 Global
3
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023