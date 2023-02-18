Amit Shah visits Deekshabhoomi, Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Deekshabhoomi monument and Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir at Reshimbagh area in Nagpur.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-02-2023 13:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 13:07 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Deekshabhoomi monument and Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir at Reshimbagh area in Nagpur. Shah visited Deekshabhoomi, where Dr B R Ambedkar converted to Buddhism along with his followers in 1956, and paid tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution. He paid the visit around 10.30 am.

After that, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh. It is a memorial of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Dr K B Hedgewar. Shah paid tributes to Dr Hedgewar and RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and party leader Devendra Fadnavis accompanied Shah during the visit.

Shah is in Nagpur to attend a programme organised to celebrate the birth centenary of founder-editor of the Lokmat Media group and veteran freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda, popularly known as 'Babuji', and golden jubilee of its Marathi newspaper's Nagpur edition.

On Friday evening, Shah had watched a special musical fountain and light show at Futala lake in Nagpur after his arrival in the city. The floating musical fountain coming up at Futala lake is the brainchild of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

