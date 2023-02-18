Ukraine foreign minister discusses future tank supplies with Rheinmetall CEO

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday he met with the chief executive of German defence manufacturer Rheinmetall to discuss future supplies of tanks and armoured vehicles to Ukraine.

"I met with Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger to focus on ways to increase production for Ukraine and allies," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

"We also discussed large projects to boost Ukraine’s tank and armoured vehicles capabilities, both short-term and long-term. Rheinmetall is ready to ramp up engagement," he added.

