Delhi LG gives nod to convene MCD House, hold mayoral poll on February 22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 16:26 IST
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has given his nod to convene the municipal House on February 22 to hold the election for the post of mayor, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

The LG's nod came hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recommended to him that the mayoral election be held on the said date.

The development comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the Standing Committee.

In a shot in the arm for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the apex court also held on Friday that the members nominated by the LG to the MCD cannot vote to elect the mayor.

''Recommended MCD mayor elections to be held on 22 Feb,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet earlier in the day.

