Left Menu

Mahashivaratri celebrated with traditional fervour in Telangana

Mahashivaratri was celebrated with traditional fervour across Telangana on Saturday with devotees thronging Lord Shiva temples in large numbers. Long queues of devotees could be seen at the Lord Shiva and other temples in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-02-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 16:43 IST
Mahashivaratri celebrated with traditional fervour in Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Mahashivaratri was celebrated with traditional fervour across Telangana on Saturday with devotees thronging Lord Shiva temples in large numbers. Long queues of devotees could be seen at the Lord Shiva and other temples in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana. They performed 'abhishekam' to the 'Shivalingams'. Fasting is observed on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. Watermelon and other fruits flooded the markets in Hyderabad for purchase by the devotees, especially those who observe fasting.

State Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy presented 'silk clothes' to the deity at the famous Lord Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple at Vemulawada in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

BRS MLC K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, performed puja at the famous Bala Brahmeswara Swamy temple at Alampur.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar offered prayers at the Lord Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple at Vemulawada.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy and other leaders greeted people on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine; Pfizer, Valneva to stop testing Lyme disease vaccine in some U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid...

 Global
3
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023