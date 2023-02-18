Mahashivaratri celebrated with traditional fervour in Telangana

Mahashivaratri was celebrated with traditional fervour across Telangana on Saturday with devotees thronging Lord Shiva temples in large numbers. Long queues of devotees could be seen at the Lord Shiva and other temples in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana. They performed 'abhishekam' to the 'Shivalingams'. Fasting is observed on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. Watermelon and other fruits flooded the markets in Hyderabad for purchase by the devotees, especially those who observe fasting.

State Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy presented 'silk clothes' to the deity at the famous Lord Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple at Vemulawada in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

BRS MLC K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, performed puja at the famous Bala Brahmeswara Swamy temple at Alampur.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar offered prayers at the Lord Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple at Vemulawada.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy and other leaders greeted people on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)