Amit Shah to visit Karnataka on Feb 23

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Karnataka on February 23 to take part in two major public events in Bengaluru and Ballari, sources in the BJP said on Saturday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-02-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 20:25 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Karnataka on February 23 to take part in two major public events in Bengaluru and Ballari, sources in the BJP said on Saturday.

Shah will attend a public meeting in Bengaluru. He will also hold a brief meeting with the party leaders here to discuss the election strategy, sources said.

The Home Minister will fly to Ballari district where he will address a public meeting in Sandur. In this connection, Karnataka Minister for Transport and ST Welfare B Sriramulu today held a meeting with party cadres in Ballari and Sandur. Shah's visit to Karnataka will be the second in a span of 12 days. He had earlier visited Dakshina Kannada district on February 11, where he had addressed a public meeting.

