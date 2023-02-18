Amit Shah to visit Karnataka on Feb 23
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Karnataka on February 23 to take part in two major public events in Bengaluru and Ballari, sources in the BJP said on Saturday.Shah will attend a public meeting in Bengaluru.
Shah will attend a public meeting in Bengaluru. He will also hold a brief meeting with the party leaders here to discuss the election strategy, sources said.
The Home Minister will fly to Ballari district where he will address a public meeting in Sandur. In this connection, Karnataka Minister for Transport and ST Welfare B Sriramulu today held a meeting with party cadres in Ballari and Sandur. Shah's visit to Karnataka will be the second in a span of 12 days. He had earlier visited Dakshina Kannada district on February 11, where he had addressed a public meeting.
