Slovenia's ex-president raises 60,000 euros from sale of his old Renault 4

Slovenia's former president, Borut Pahor, raised 60,000 euros ($64,164) for charities helping children diagnosed with cancer from the sale of his 1991 Renault 4 and handed over the keys to the winning bidder on Sunday. "Our intension was to help these fighters (children)," Fratar said. Pahor, a former fashion model, served two terms as Slovenian president, a mostly ceremonial position.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 20:30 IST
Slovenia's ex-president raises 60,000 euros from sale of his old Renault 4
Image Credit: Twitter (@BorutPahor)
Businessman Aleksandar Fratar placed the best bid in an auction.

Pahor, a former fashion model, served two terms as Slovenian president, a mostly ceremonial position. He ended his second five-year term last year and was succeeded by Natasa Pirc Musar, the country's first female president. "I knew (from the start) that this would not be a auction for people who just like good cars, but for people who have big hearts," Pahor said.

($1 = 0.9351 euros)

