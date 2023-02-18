Left Menu

CP Radhakrishnan takes oath as Jharkhand governor

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-02-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 20:50 IST
CP Radhakrishnan takes oath as Jharkhand governor
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday took the oath of office as the 11th governor of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan.

Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to Radhakrishnan, 65, at a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, state ministers, MPs and MLAs.

''I am very happy to take over as the governor of Jharkhand. The ultimate aim is to ensure the all-round development of the state... Development is the only answer for eradication of poverty,'' he later told reporters.

Radhakrishnan, a two-time Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore, succeeded Ramesh Bais, who served as the governor of Jharkhand since July 2021.

''I have full faith that your guidance will always be available for the all-round development of the state,'' Soren said in a tweet, congratulating the new governor.

After taking the oath, Radhakrishnan visited to Ulihatu village in Khunti district, the birthplace of tribal icon Birsa Munda, around 60 km from state capital Ranchi.

Radhakrishnan said it is the unparallel contribution by icons like Birsa Munda that ''we could be become citizens of a free nation''.

''Today we are the fifth biggest economy in the world,'' he said, adding that he was committed to the upliftment of Jharkhand and its people.

Later, he paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at Panch Mandir in Ranchi on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

''On the holy day of Maha Shivaratri, I worshipped Lord Shiva and prayed to him for happiness, wealth and health of the people of Jharkhand,'' Radhakrishnan told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
2
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global
4
Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardice

Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023