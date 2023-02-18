Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs: NATION DEL9 SOROS-JAISHANKAR **** Billionaire investor George Soros is old, rich, opinionated and dangerous: Jaishankar New Delhi: Billionaire investor George Soros is old, rich, opinionated, and dangerous and invests resources in shaping narratives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said. **** DEL28 CONG-ADANI **** Were LIC and SBI instructed to invest in Adani Enterprises FPO despite stock crash? Cong asks govt New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday asked the government whether instructions were issued to LIC and SBI to invest in the Adani Enterprises FPO despite a drastic fall in its share price after a Hindenburg report on the conglomerate. **** DEL7 CBI-LD EXCISE-SISODIA **** Manish Sisodia called for questioning by CBI in Delhi Excise Policy case New Delhi: The CBI has called Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday for questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case nearly three months after filing the charge sheet in the case, officials said. **** BOM33 MH-COOPERATIVES-INTROSPECTION-SHAH **** Maha: Shah calls for introspection in cooperative sector, assures Centre's support Pune: Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the cooperative sector in the country needs to introspect to improve systems and this exercise would receive the full support of the Centre. **** DEL23 HP-LD GOVERNOR-OATH **** Former Union minister Shiv Pratap Shukla takes oath as Himachal Governor Shimla: Former Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday took oath as the 29th Governor of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan here. **** CAL18 JH-GOVERNOR-2NDLD OATH **** CP Radhakrishnan takes oath as Jharkhand governor Ranchi: Veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday took the oath of office as the 11th governor of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan. **** CAL16 MG-GUV **** Phagu Chauhan sworn in as Meghalaya governor Shillong: Phagu Chauhan was on Saturday sworn in as the new governor of Meghalaya. **** BOM34 CG-HINDU SEERS-MARCH **** Spiritual leaders set out on 'Hindu swabhiman' foot march in Chhattisgarh; CM slams BJP, VHP Raipur: The 'Hindu Swabhiman Jagran Sant Padyatra' of spiritual leaders began in Chhattisgarh on Saturday on the occasion of Mahashivratri with the aim of spreading the message of social harmony and an appeal to make India a 'Hindu rashtra'. **** BOM27 MH-UDDHAV-2ND LD WORKERS **** Be ready for polls; show thief sting of honeybees: Uddhav tells supporters Mumbai: A day after the Election Commission recognized the rival faction led by Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asked his supporters to teach a lesson to the ''thief'' who stole the party's `bow and arrow' symbol. **** DEL31 RJ-LD CHARRED BODIES **** Men found charred:1 accused sent to police custody, Haryana to cancel arms licence of cow vigilante Monu Manesar Jaipur/Gurugram: A Rajasthan court on Saturday sent one accused to police remand for five days in connection with the alleged abduction and murder of two men by cow vigilantes, while Haryana authorities moved to cancel the arms licence of Monu Manesar who is among the four evading arrest in the case. **** BUSINESS DEL30 BIZ-FM-GST TRIBUNALS **** GST Council adopts GoM report on setting up tribunals with modifications New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the GST Council adopted the report of the Group of Ministers on GST Appellate Tribunal with certain modifications, and the final draft amendments will be circulated to state finance ministers for their comments. **** DEL27 BIZ-FM-LD GST **** GST Council cuts tax on liquid jaggery; rationalises late fee on delayed annual returns New Delhi: GST Council, the apex decision-making authority, on Saturday reduced the tax rate on several items, including 'rab' (liquid jagger) and pencil sharpeners, besides rationalising late fee for the delayed filing of annual returns. **** LEGAL LGD5 DL-COURT-WOMAN FRIDGE-CUSTODY **** Nikki Yadav murder case: Court sends 5 to police custody New Delhi: A metropolitan court here has allowed three-day custodial interrogation of five people, including the father, two relatives and two friends of main accused Sahil Gehlot, who allegedly killed his girlfriend Nikki Yadav and stuffed her body into a fridge in southwest Delhi before being caught. **** FOREIGN FGN32 AUS-JAISHANKAR-LDALL BILATERALS **** EAM Jaishankar calls on Australian PM Albanese to discuss bilateral strategic ties Sydney: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Australia's top leadership, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, on Saturday and discussed the bilateral strategic partnership, economic opportunities, people-to-people ties, besides exchanging ideas on the Indo-Pacific region and cricket. ****

