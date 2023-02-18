Left Menu

Raj Bhavan bids farewell to Assam Guv Jagdish Mukhi

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-02-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 21:08 IST
Raj Bhavan bids farewell to Assam Guv Jagdish Mukhi
  • Country:
  • India

The officers and staff of Raj Bhavan on Saturday bid farewell to outgoing Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and his wife Prem Mukhi.

Mukhi will be replaced by Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria, who is likely to take oath on February 22 as the new governor of Assam.

Mukhi thanked the people of the state and Raj Bhavan for the respect, affection and support given to him during his stint in the northeastern state.

He said that considering the helping nature of the people and the leadership given by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam will go ahead in reaching a new height of its growth and development.

''It was an honour for me to be able to serve the beautiful state of Assam for more than five years as the governor. I am happy with the results of our concerted efforts and I have faith that the state will continue to prosper and move forward,'' Mukhi said.

He asked the staff to work earnestly and contribute to the development of the nation as well as take good care of their health and maintain a balanced life to achieve good productivity.

Mukhi, who took charge as the governor of Assam on October 10, 2017, will leave the state with his family on Sunday. The state government will give him a farewell at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
2
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global
4
Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardice

Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023