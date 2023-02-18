Left Menu

CM Chouhan blesses 125 couples at mass marriage at Bageshwar Dham

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 21:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday blessed 125 couples at a mass marriage function organised by religious leader Dhirendra Shastri at Bageshwar Dham near here. Shastri has also been conducting a `yagna' to pray for India's transformation into a ''Hindu Rashtra''.

Earlier this week, state Congress chief Kamal Nath too had visited Bageshwar Dham located at Gada village and met the 26-year-old religious leader.

Chouhan, during his visit, said he has immense respect for monks and was happy at the mass marriage ceremony organised for couples from underprivileged backgrounds.

State BJP chief V D Sharma also attended the function.

 

