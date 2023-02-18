Left Menu

Central schemes benefited only few families in Meghalaya: Himanta

PTI | Tura | Updated: 18-02-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 22:32 IST
Central schemes benefited only few families in Meghalaya: Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed that central welfare schemes benefited only a few families in Meghalaya.

Addressing a series of rallies in Mahendraganj, Rongjeng, Mendipathar and Kharkutta, Sarma said only the BJP can ensure that all benefits reach the people of Meghalaya.

''Important schemes such as the PM-Awas Yojna benefitted only a few families in Meghalaya,'' he said.

Listing the welfare schemes undertaken by his government in Assam, Sarma said the BJP would extend similar benefits in Meghalaya if it is voted to power.

''The BJP promised to give jobs to 1 Lakh youth in Assam last year. Already 50,000 people have been given appointments, and the remaining will get appointments by May this year,'' he said.

Stating that the youth of Meghalaya are reeling under the burden of unemployment, he said only the BJP can ensure sustainable development in the state that will create employment opportunities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
2
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global
4
Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardice

Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023