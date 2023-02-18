UP: AAP performs 'bulldozer ahuti yagya', compares BJP govt with 'Taliban'

Senior AAP leaders led by party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh on Sunday performed 'bulldozer ahuti yagya' here and burnt photos of bulldozers on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The party was protesting the recent deaths of a woman and her daughter allegedly due to self-immolation during an anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur Dehat, its leaders said. After the yagya held at the party office, Singh said that the incident of Kanpur Dehat shows that the BJP government is following the ''footsteps of the Taliban''. ''Bulldozer is not a relative of anyone, nor does it have sympathy for any particular class or religion,'' Singh told reporters here.

In a video of the yagya, which was tweeted by Singh, party leaders can be seen consigning to flames the photos of bulldozers while a model bulldozer is being dismantled by him and other leaders.

AAP's local leader Shekhar Dixit, who also participated in the yagya, said that the Yogi Adityanath government has started to move around with the ''bulldozer of destruction'', instead of the ''bulldozer of development''. ''Till yesterday, the bulldozer was used against the mafia. But, unfortunately today, it is being used on the huts of the poor. The mother and daughter in a Brahmin family died in a very sad incident. The yagya has been done on Mahashivratri, so that the bulldozer of destruction is eventually destroyed on the day,'' Dixit told PTI Dixit, who also heads the Rashtriya Kisan Manch, said that prayers were offered to Lord Shiv on Mahashivratri, so that ordinary people on whom the bulldozer has run get his benevolence.

Pramila Dixit (45) and her daughter Neha (20) died after allegedly setting themselves on fire Monday in a hut in the presence of police, district administration and revenue officials who had come to the village to demolish encroachments on the 'gram samaj' land in Kanpur Dehat district.

Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the deaths of the two women.

Police have registered an FIR against 39 people, including a sub-divisional magistrate, four revenue officials, a police station head and unnamed police personnel.

