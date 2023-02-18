Left Menu

Former Army chief Bajwa wanted TTP families ‘resettled’ in Pakistan, claims Imran Khan's aide

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-02-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 22:38 IST
Outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Image Credit: ANI
A Pakistani politician loyal to former premier Imran Khan claimed on Saturday that ex-Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa wanted to “resettle” family members of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the country following Afghan Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in August 2021.

The remarks by Shireen Mazari, former human rights minister in Khan’s government, come at a time when there has been a substantial increase in terror activities across the country, with an attack on the Karachi police chief’s office on Friday night being the latest incident.

“Bajwa at one point brought up the matter (of Taliban)...that there are Pakistani nationality families in the TTP who want to return to the country…If they accept the Constitution and lay down their arms, something should be done for some sort of resettlement and talks should be held,” she said while participating in the Dawn News programme ‘Doosra Rukh’.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader added a meeting was called as the resettlement suggestion had caused an “immediate reaction from the elected PTI members”.

“It was decided that before initiating a dialogue, a committee will be formed between the elected representatives and the military to form a consensus as our elected people have a lot of reservations,” she said.

Mazari said the PTI had demanded that first, a consensus should be reached and then a dialogue with the TTP should be initiated. She then lamented that afterwards, the PTI government was ousted and the current government “did not care about what dialogue was to be held with whom”.

When asked about PTI Chairman Khan’s demand seeking legal action against Gen Bajwa for alleged violation of the Constitution, Mazari said that the party “had all options open to it”.

Khan has approached President Arif Alvi and demanded an inquiry against former Army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for repeatedly violating terms of his oath, including secretly taping conversations with him during his prime ministership.

On a question, if there was any threat given to Khan by Gen Bajwa, Mazari responded, “It has been heard that he gave a lot of threats. I was also present in many meetings [but] I do not want to say anything right now. Everything will come forward at its time.” She refrained from giving further details saying the PTI cared that “many things are sensitive and confidential for the country” even if Gen Bajwa did not do so. “Do not push us so much that we are forced to tell everything,” she added.

