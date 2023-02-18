Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-02-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 23:55 IST
Maha: Shah meets ailing Pune MP Girish Bapat
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, met ailing Pune Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat at the Mahatma Phule Museum on Saturday night. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Pune, met Bapat after attending the book launch of the Marathi version of Modi@20, by party colleague Madhav Bhandari.

Bapat, the ailing MP from Pune, addressed Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Thursday ahead of the February 26 Kasba Assembly byelection here and expressed confidence of a comfortable win.

Earlier, Shah met the daughters of police officers and soldiers who were martyred in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah will inaugurate Shivsrushti, the dream project of late 'Shivsahir' Babasaheb Purandare in Pune before heading to Kolhapur to attend some programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

