Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care -statement

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter has decided to receive hospice care and "spend his remaining time at home with his family" instead of additional medical intervention, the Carter Center said on Saturday.

"He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers," the center said in a statement of the 98-year-old former president.

