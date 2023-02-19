Left Menu

Congress MP Geeta Koda's supporters protest at NIT Jamshedpur after her name not found on foundation plaque

Supporters of Congress MP Geeta Koda staged a protest after the name of the MP was not found written on the plaque at the foundation stone laying ceremony of two hostels at NIT-Jamshedpur in Adityapur on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2023 08:50 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 08:50 IST
Congress MP Geeta Koda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Supporters of Congress MP Geeta Koda staged a protest after the name of the MP was not found written on the plaque at the foundation stone laying ceremony of two hostels at NIT-Jamshedpur in Adityapur on Saturday. Talking to the media, Congress MP said that it is the fault of the director and management of the NIT.

"When you have invited an MP, you should know how to respect the MP. My name is not there on the plaque. If you don't want to give respect then what is the purpose of inviting me? It is the fault of the director and management of NIT," she said. Meanwhile, security was beefed up in Jharkhand's Palamu on the occasion of Mahashivratri in the wake of the massive clash between two groups of people in the Panki area over the installation of 'toran dwar' (entry gate) for the festival on February 15.

Heavy security forces, RAF, and other units are deployed at the entrance and inside the temple, while Section 144 is still enforced, informed Palamu SP. Earlier on Thursday, around 40 people were booked and 11 of them were arrested in connection to a clash incident between two groups in Jharkhand's Palamu, the police said.

The Jharkhand administration in Palamu's Panki said on Thursday that the situation in the clash-erupted city is now stable and under control. (ANI)

