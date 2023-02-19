Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-02-2023 12:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 12:32 IST
Telangana BJP aims 11k street corner meetings as part of outreach programme
Gearing up for the Assembly polls scheduled to be held this year, the BJP in Telangana has launched its election campaign by holding 11,000 street corner meetings across the state, starting from February 10.

The mass outreach programme titled 'Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa' (people's suffering - BJP's assurance) is aimed at strengthening the party's leadership at the grassroots level and ''expose'' the BRS government's alleged failures.

The campaign kick-started on February 10 and will go on till February 25. The saffron party has set a target to organise 11,000 street corner meetings in 15 days, BJP vice president in Telangana Kaasam Venkateswarlu, state coordinator for the campaign, told PTI here on Sunday.

The meetings are being conducted at the level of the party's 'shakti kendras' (that comprise three-four polling booths).

While bolstering local leadership, the campaign will ''expose'' grassroot-level issues, including corruption by ruling party MLAs, without losing sight of the BRS government's failures and its ''family rule'' at the state level.

Besides, the campaign will also highlight the welfare schemes and achievements of the Modi government at the Centre like distribution of free rice, Rs 10,000 loan to street vendors, free COVID-19 vaccines, funds to Gram Panchayats, and recovery of nation's economy post COVID-19 pandemic.

The party chose to organise 11,000 street-corner meetings as it boasts of over 9,000 'shakti kendras' and 2,000 more meetings have been added to reach out to remote habitations, Venkateswarlu noted.

As part of the campaign, pamphlets carrying a phone number of the party to give a missed call would be distributed to people.

So far, over 3,000 street-corner meetings have been conducted and the party is confident of achieving at least 90 per cent of the target by February 25.

Last month, BJP MP and party OBC Morcha's national president K Laxman had said his party has set a target of 10,000 village-level meetings as part of its Mission-90 (winning 90 out of the total 119 Assembly seats in Telangana).

