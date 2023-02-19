Left Menu

EU's Borrell supports Estonian proposal for EU joint ammunition purchases

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 19-02-2023 14:49 IST
EU's Borrell supports Estonian proposal for EU joint ammunition purchases
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday he supported an Estonian proposal for the EU to buy ammunition on behalf of its members to help Ukraine.

Borrell made his comments to the Munich Security Conference after Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas outlined the proposal.

"I completely agree with the Estonian prime minister's proposal and we are working on that and it will work," Borrell said.

