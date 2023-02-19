Tamil Nadu Armyman killing: BJP to hold hunger strike, silent rally against DMK govt in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a one-day hunger strike and silent rally on February 21 in Chennai as a mark of protest against the DMK government over the killing of an Army jawan in Krishnagiri. BJP state president K Annamalai will participate in the programme. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Police arrested the main accused DMK Councillor Chinnasamy and nine others including his son Rajapandi in the jawan's death case in Krishnagiri.

According to the police, the DMK Councillor had an argument with the 33-year-old Armyman Prabhu over washing clothes at a water tank near the victim's house on February 8. The brawl escalated to an extent that the DMK Councillor along with nine persons allegedly attacked the victim Prabhu, and his brother, Prabhakaran later that day.

Prabhu who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Hossur succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night. (ANI)

