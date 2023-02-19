Miscreants tear banners welcoming J P Nadda to Karnataka's Udupi
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-02-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 21:01 IST
- Country:
- India
The BJP Udupi district committee on Sunday lodged a complaint with the police, stating that some of the banners put up by them welcoming party national president J P Nadda to Udupi were found torn by miscreants.
Nadda is scheduled to visit Udupi on Monday to take part in party programmes to be held at MGM College grounds and later in Byndoor in the district.
Banners welcoming Nadda have been put up by the district BJP unit all over the city. Of these, the banners displayed at Bannanje have been torn by the miscreants, the complaint said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
For tribal areas, we will give greater autonomy including more legislative, executive and financial powers: BJP president Nadda on party manifesto for Tripura.
Tripura assembly election: Nadda along with CM Manik Saha release BJP's manifesto
Our party has changed political culture, we give report cards of what we have done: BJP president J P Nadda in Tripura.
Rs 5 meal will be given under Anukul Chandra scheme to all: BJP president Nadda on party manifesto for Tripura.
JP Nadda to release BJP manifesto for Tripura Assembly polls today