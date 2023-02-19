Left Menu

Miscreants tear banners welcoming J P Nadda to Karnataka's Udupi

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-02-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 21:01 IST
Miscreants tear banners welcoming J P Nadda to Karnataka's Udupi
The BJP Udupi district committee on Sunday lodged a complaint with the police, stating that some of the banners put up by them welcoming party national president J P Nadda to Udupi were found torn by miscreants.

Nadda is scheduled to visit Udupi on Monday to take part in party programmes to be held at MGM College grounds and later in Byndoor in the district.

Banners welcoming Nadda have been put up by the district BJP unit all over the city. Of these, the banners displayed at Bannanje have been torn by the miscreants, the complaint said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

