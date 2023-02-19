Left Menu

DMK failed to fulfil election promises: Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday said the DMK failed to fulfil the promises it made during 2021 Assembly elections.Canvassing votes for AIADMK candidate K S Thennarasu for the Erode East Assembly Constituency by-poll, he alleged that the Law and Order in the State is deteriorating and DMKs popularity is decreasing among the people.The DMK when canvassing in the 2021 Assembly election presented a list of 517 promises and assured all will be implemented immediately after forming the government.

''The DMK when canvassing in the 2021 Assembly election presented a list of 517 promises and assured all will be implemented immediately after forming the government. However, only 49 poll promises were fulfilled and remaining kept idle,'' Annamalai claimed. The AIADMK rule from 2011 to 2021, was a 'Golden Period', and now people are in miserable condition, he alleged. The ruling DMK has extended support for Congress candidate former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, who is contesting the by-poll to be held on February 27.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of E Thirumahan Everaa, son of Elangovan, who was elected as MLA from the constituency in 2021.

