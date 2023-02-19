Left Menu

BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay dares AIMIM to contest 119 seats in Telangana

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Telangana unit President MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday challenged All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to contest 119 seats in Telangana.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Telangana unit President MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday challenged All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to contest 119 seats in Telangana. Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in the Shobhayatra at Karvan Hanuman Temple under the auspices of Shivaji Maharaj Seva Dal on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

He said, "The youth are ready in Telangana. We challenge the AIMIM party. You are useless. If you have guts, if you preach Islam, if you think you are working for the Muslims then contest 119 seats in Telangana." "We will take responsibility that you do not get the deposits. You can come with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress. You can come with the pack of foxes but the lion will come alone, and BJP will come alone," Bandi Sanjay added.

The BJP leader further said that the Bhagyanagar (Hyderabad now) youth should accept the AIMIM challenge. He said, "See what AIMIM is up to. The secular forces that support them, see what are they up to. If the Hindus are unified, the Hindu community becomes a powerful force, in Bhagyanagar. During the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections the way Hindu unity was seen, in coming elections the youth of Bhagyanagar should show their guts."

Earlier, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi had said that the BJP will fail in the Telangana Assembly polls in 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

