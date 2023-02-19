Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Gehlot, former deputy Pilot appointed AICC members

Mohan Prakash, Pawan Kheda, Neeraj Dangi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, ministers BD Kalla, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Sukhram Vishnoi and 20 others have also been included.The names of three Congress leaders issued notices by the partys disciplinary committee -- Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Water Supply Minister Mahesh Joshi and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dharmendra Rathore -- were missing from the list.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-02-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 23:13 IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot, former deputy Pilot appointed AICC members
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot were among 55 leaders from Rajasthan appointed to the All India Congress Committee on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Congress' Rajasthan unit said the new appointees include Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former Union minister Jitendra Singh and Gujarat Congress Committee In-charge Raghu Sharma. Mohan Prakash, Pawan Kheda, Neeraj Dangi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, ministers BD Kalla, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Sukhram Vishnoi and 20 others have also been included.

The names of three Congress leaders issued notices by the party's disciplinary committee -- Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Water Supply Minister Mahesh Joshi and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dharmendra Rathore -- were missing from the list. On September 25, MLAs of the Gehlot camp did not attend a Congress Legislature Party meeting, called by Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, at his residence. Instead, they held a parallel meeting at the residence of Dhariwal. Following the meeting, the MLAs went to Assembly Speaker Joshi's residence to protest against any move to appoint Pilot as chief minister in place of Gehlot, who was at the time in the running for the post of Congress president. They had also handed over their resignations to Joshi.

Considering this ''indiscipline'', the party issued showcause notices to Mahesh Joshi, the Congress' chief whip in the assembly, Dhariwal and Rathore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023