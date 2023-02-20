Left Menu

President Murmu wishes people of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on statehood day

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day and said these states represent Indias rich culture and diversity. Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram got the status of state from Union Territory on this day in 1987.Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on Statehood day. These states represent Indias rich culture and diversity.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day and said these states represent India's rich culture and diversity. Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram got the status of state from Union Territory on this day in 1987.

''Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on Statehood day. These states represent India's rich culture and diversity. I was deeply touched by the warm reception in Mizoram during my recent visit. I look forward to statehood day celebrations in Itanagar today,'' the president tweeted.

