Turkey says it expects U.S. Congress support in F-16 deal
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 20-02-2023 13:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 13:22 IST
Turkey expects support from the U.S. Congress to push through a planned $20 billion deal for F-16 warplanes, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after talks with his U.S. counterpart on Monday.
Cavusoglu told a news conference that he had discussed the F-16 issue with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and said that Turkey would like the U.S. administration to send the formal notification for the F-16s to Congress.
