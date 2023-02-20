Left Menu

"Demeans women to such extent..." YSRTP chief Sharmila slams KCR

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao and said women are not respected during his rule in the state.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 13:34 IST
"Demeans women to such extent..." YSRTP chief Sharmila slams KCR
YSRTP chief YS Sharmila (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Having decided to approach Women's Commission against Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on Monday said that women are not respected during KCR's rule in the state. Speaking to ANI, Sharmila said, "It is evident that KCR fears Sharmila. Since my padayatra crossed 3,000 km milestone, KCR's goons have been trying to foil this. Women are not respected in Telangana. Ruling party leaders using derogatory language against me since I entered politics and began padayatra."

"Just because we are taking it up does not mean you demean women to such an extent. We have decided today to go to the Women's Commission and give a complaint," she added. Earlier on Sunday, Telangana Police detained YS Sharmila for allegedly making inappropriate remarks against the Mahabubabad MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Shankar Naik.

Asked about the complaint against her over her alleged objectionable comments against MLA Shankar Naik, the YSRTP chief said, "Shankar Naik, an ST, called me a 'eunuch' to which I replied saying, 'Who is the eunuch? Are not you the eunuch?' That is the only thing I did. Is it my fault to reply?" "They are saying that there can be action but there should not be a reaction from me. Just because I responded and asked him the same question, cases are being filed against me, that too an SC/ST Atrocity case. How fair is this? Is not this misusing that law?" added Sharmila.

On Sunday, YSRTP Chief said that Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban. Speaking to reporters in Mahbubabad, Sharmila said, "He (Telangana CM KCR) is a dictator, he is a tyrant, there is no Indian Constitution in Telangana, there is only KCR's Constitution. Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban."

Telangana Police detained YS Sharmila on Sunday for allegedly making inappropriate remarks against the BRS MLA Shankar Naik. The police moved her to Hyderabad to avoid any law and order problems in the town of Mahabubabad. They registered a case against her under section 504 of the Indian Penal Code Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace] and section 3(1)r of the SC ST POA Act.

Addressing a public meeting, YS Sharmila allegedly attacked the Mahabubabad MLA for not fulfilling his promises and said, "You gave many promises to the people, which you have not fulfilled. If you are not fulfilling your promises, that means you are a kojja [castrate]," she said in a public meeting on Saturday. Following the incident, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi staged a sit-in protest in the district against YS Sharmila for her alleged derogatory remarks against Mahabubabad MLA.

The protestors on the road were showing their rage against the YSRTP chief by sloganeering "Go Back Sharmila" and burning the hoardings and flexes of the party. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023