UP Budget session: SP disrupts Governor's address with 'go back' slogans

Before the sitting began, the SP MLAs led by party general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav staged a dharna in the assembly premises, raising various issues including that of farmers and law and order situation in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly started on a stormy note on Monday with the opposition Samajwadi Party disrupting Governor Anandiben Patel's address with ''Rajyapal wapas jao'' slogans. As Patel began her address to the joint sitting of the House, SP members started shouting slogans against the government and chanted ''Governor Go back''.

The governor continued reading the address amidst the sloganeering. Before the sitting began, the SP MLAs led by party general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav staged a dharna in the assembly premises, raising various issues including that of farmers and law and order situation in the state. Yadav told reporters that they want to raise issues related to public interest in the House. During the dharna, marshals posted on the premises tried to evict SP legislators and there was a scuffle with photojournalists. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya termed the protest as an attempt to ''vitiate'' the atmosphere and said the opposition party is left with no valid issue to raise. ''The state is progressing on the path of development. The SP does not have any issue and is trying to divert the attention of people towards them and vitiate the atmosphere,'' he said. ''Whatever issues they have, they should come to the House and discuss. The government is ready to reply to them,'' he added. When asked about the demonstration, Maurya said it does not matter whether Shivpal or Akhilesh or their entire family sit on dharna, adding, ''We have our target of development and we are focussing on it.''

