Reducing Army presence in J-K govt's prerogative: Farooq Abdullah

I have no say in it, he told reporters at the National Conference headquarters here.The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar was responding to questions about a media report which claimed that the government is considering withdrawing the Army from the hinterland in Kashmir in a phased manner.Reacting to the governments reported decision to halt demolition drive in the union territory, the former chief minister said It was due to the opposition of the people.This has happened because of the noise made by the people.

Reducing Army presence in J-K govt's prerogative: Farooq Abdullah
National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said reducing the Army footprint in Jammu and Kashmir was a prerogative of the government.

''That is a matter for the government. How much they will reduce or increase is their prerogative. I have no say in it,'' he told reporters at the National Conference headquarters here.

The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar was responding to questions about a media report which claimed that the government is considering withdrawing the Army from the hinterland in Kashmir in a phased manner.

Reacting to the government's reported decision to ''halt'' demolition drive in the union territory, the former chief minister said ''It was due to the opposition of the people''.

''This has happened because of the noise made by the people. If people had not made noise, they would have intensified the drive. People should remember that they have the power to shake the government,'' he added.

