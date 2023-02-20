Left Menu

Dissolve Election Commission, elect commissioners: Uddhav Thackeray

A similar procedure is in practice when it comes to appointment of judges in the Supreme Court, he said.The poll panels decision to hand over Shiv Sena name and symbol to CM Eknath Shinde is absolutely wrong. The decision should have been based on the timeline of incidents, he said.The Commission had asked us to submit affidavits and list of party workers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 15:06 IST
Dissolve Election Commission, elect commissioners: Uddhav Thackeray
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terming the Election Commission’s decision that the Eknath Shinde-led faction is real Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray on Monday demanded that the poll panel be dissolved.

“What was the need to give the decision in such a hurry,” Thackeray said at a press conference at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai.

“We have lost faith in the Election Commission,” he said.

The election commissioners should be elected and not appointed, he added.

“There should be a proper procedure for election commissioners. A similar procedure is in practice when it comes to appointment of judges in the Supreme Court,” he said.

“The poll panel’s decision to “hand over” Shiv Sena name and symbol (to CM Eknath Shinde) is absolutely wrong. The decision should have been based on the timeline of incidents,” he said.

“The Commission had asked us to submit affidavits and list of party workers. We filed lakhs of affidavits, spent lakhs of rupees to submit them. But the EC completely ignored the same while ruling on the party name and symbol,” he said.

The BJP plans to finish off Shiv Sena, he said. ''Stealing our party name and symbol are part of a larger conspiracy,'' he added.

Thackeray said he has received calls from NCP chief Sharad Pawar and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee extending their support. He said he missed a call with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023