Left Menu

NPP office sealed in J-K, party leader Harsh Dev Singh seek court intervention

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-02-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 15:37 IST
NPP office sealed in J-K, party leader Harsh Dev Singh seek court intervention
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities on Monday sealed the office of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (NPP) here, drawing strong criticism from its former chairman Harsh Dev Singh who recently rejoined the party after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Director of Estates department A K Sharma refused to comment on the sealing of the NPP office in Gandhi Nagar.

Singh requested the high court to take a suo moto notice of the sealing before the NPP formally lodges a petition against the action.

''Lt Governor (Manoj Sinha) is working at the behest of BJP which is very unfortunate…the high court should take suo moto cognisance of the development as NPP is a recognised party,'' Singh said.

He alleged that the sealing is followed by his return to the NPP.

Singh said he joined back the party to revive it and mobilise public support against the Bharatiya Janata Party which is enjoying the support of the lieutenant governor, alleging that even BJP's ordinary workers and those affiliated with it have been given government accommodation and vehicles.

''NPP will not be cowed down by such actions and will expose and depose the BJP from Jammu region,'' he said.

Singh joined AAP in Delhi on May 7, 2022, but resigned as the chairman of its Jammu and Kashmir unit on February 16 to rejoin NPP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023