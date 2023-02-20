Left Menu

Case against Sanjay Raut on charge of making derogatory remarks against Maha CM Shinde

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 20-02-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 15:50 IST
Shiv Sena (Uddhav) chief Uddhav Thackeray with party leader Sanjay Raut (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Nashik Police have registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said on Monday.

Shinde faction officer-bearer Yogesh Beldar lodged a complaint at Panchavati police station here late Sunday night, alleging that during an interaction with a TV channel, Raut used derogatory words against CM Shinde and maligned his image, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Raut under Indian Penal Code Section 500 (defamation), the official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Pune on Saturday, said those who chose to ''lick the soles'' of people with opposite ideologies have found which side truth was on after the Election Commission declared the faction headed by CM Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and gave it the 'bow and arrow' symbol.

When asked about Shah's remark, Rajya Sabha member Raut on Sunday said, ''What is the present chief minister licking? Maharashtra doesn't give importance to what Shah says.'' Raut in a tweet on Sunday also claimed that a ''deal of Rs 2000 crore'' has taken place so far to ''purchase'' the Shiv Sena party name and its 'bow and arrow' symbol, a charge dismissed by the Shinde faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

