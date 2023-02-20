US President Biden meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv in Ukraine on Monday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine nears the one-year mark.

During his visit, he will announce delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, air surveillance radars to Ukraine, according to a White House statement on Monday.

He met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shortly after arriving.

