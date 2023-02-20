Scottish finance minister Kate Forbes to run for country's leadership - BBC

Scottish finance minister Kate Forbes will run in the leadership contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon as Scottish National Party (SNP) leader and first minister, the BBC reported on Monday.

Forbes, who was elected to the Scottish parliament in 2016 and took office as finance secretary four years later, would be the third candidate to announce their intention to stand in the race after Sturgeon's surprise resignation last week.

