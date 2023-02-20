Left Menu

Delhi excise policy case: Dy CM Manish Sisodia says CBI has called him for questioning on Feb 26

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has been called for questioning by the CBI in connection with the Delhi liquor excise policy case on February 26.The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI had on Sunday deferred the his questioning after he sought time from the agency citing the city governments ongoing budget exercise.

Updated: 20-02-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 16:49 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has been called for questioning by the CBI in connection with the Delhi liquor excise policy case on February 26.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on Sunday deferred the his questioning after he sought time from the agency citing the city government's ongoing budget exercise. The agency had asked Sisodia to appear for questioning on February 19. The CBI had accepted Sisodia's application to defer the questioning and had said it will give a new date soon, officials said.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sisodia said that he has been called for questioning on February 26 and will appear before the probe agency.

