Delhi excise policy case: Dy CM Manish Sisodia says CBI has called him for questioning on Feb 26

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has been called for questioning by the CBI on February 26 in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI had on Sunday deferred his questioning after he sought time from the agency citing the Delhi governments ongoing budget exercise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 17:05 IST
Delhi excise policy case: Dy CM Manish Sisodia says CBI has called him for questioning on Feb 26
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has been called for questioning by the CBI on February 26 in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on Sunday deferred his questioning after he sought time from the agency citing the Delhi government's ongoing budget exercise. The agency had asked Sisodia to appear for questioning on February 19. The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader told a press conference that he has been called for questioning on February 26 and will appear before the probe agency.

CBI officials said that the agency has issued a fresh notice to Sisodia to appear for questioning in the case on February 26. The notice was issued on his request. He had sought deferment of his previously scheduled questioning on Sunday, they said. The CBI had earlier accepted his application to defer the questioning and had said it will give a new date soon Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio in the Delhi government, had cited the ongoing budget exercise to postpone the questioning and sought a date in the last week of February, the officials said.

